Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has six doubles and 13 walks while batting .188.
- In 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), Stallings has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 38 games this year.
- In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.210
|AVG
|.160
|.286
|OBP
|.271
|.242
|SLG
|.240
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
