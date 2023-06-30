The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has six doubles and 13 walks while batting .188.

In 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), Stallings has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 38 games this year.

In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .210 AVG .160 .286 OBP .271 .242 SLG .240 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings