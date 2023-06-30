Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has three doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .244.
- Chisholm will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers during his last games.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (28 of 42), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year (16 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.265
|AVG
|.227
|.342
|OBP
|.274
|.471
|SLG
|.432
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|26/7
|K/BB
|28/5
|6
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Soroka takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
