The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has three doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .244.

Chisholm will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers during his last games.

In 66.7% of his games this year (28 of 42), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Chisholm has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year (16 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .265 AVG .227 .342 OBP .274 .471 SLG .432 6 XBH 7 4 HR 5 9 RBI 12 26/7 K/BB 28/5 6 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings