Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .197 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Segura will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%) Segura has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

In 62 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Segura has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (29.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .216 AVG .181 .298 OBP .228 .245 SLG .259 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/12 K/BB 21/5 4 SB 1

