Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .288 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Wendle will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last outings.
- Wendle has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits eight times (19.0%).
- He has homered in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.271
|AVG
|.306
|.297
|OBP
|.368
|.357
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
