Joey Wendle -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .288 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Wendle will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last outings.

Wendle has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits eight times (19.0%).

He has homered in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .271 AVG .306 .297 OBP .368 .357 SLG .452 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings