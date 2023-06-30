Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jon Berti (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 65 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Berti has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.6%).
- In 30.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.283
|AVG
|.262
|.314
|OBP
|.316
|.333
|SLG
|.344
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
