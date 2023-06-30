On Friday, Jon Berti (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 65 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Berti has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.6%).

In 30.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .283 AVG .262 .314 OBP .316 .333 SLG .344 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 8 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 5

