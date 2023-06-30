Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 69 hits, batting .244 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has had an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (35 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .206 AVG .279 .278 OBP .398 .434 SLG .585 15 XBH 19 8 HR 13 19 RBI 27 35/13 K/BB 41/26 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings