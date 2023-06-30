Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 69 hits, batting .244 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has had an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (35 of 78), with two or more runs eight times (10.3%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.206
|AVG
|.279
|.278
|OBP
|.398
|.434
|SLG
|.585
|15
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|27
|35/13
|K/BB
|41/26
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
