On Friday, Luis Arraez (.415 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.444), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.929) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Arraez has had a hit in 62 of 76 games this year (81.6%), including multiple hits 33 times (43.4%).

In three games this season, he has homered (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Arraez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.5% of his games this year (30 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .430 AVG .352 .466 OBP .421 .510 SLG .458 10 XBH 10 1 HR 2 23 RBI 16 4/11 K/BB 12/14 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings