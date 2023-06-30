Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Luis Arraez (.415 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.444), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.929) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has had a hit in 62 of 76 games this year (81.6%), including multiple hits 33 times (43.4%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Arraez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this year (30 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.430
|AVG
|.352
|.466
|OBP
|.421
|.510
|SLG
|.458
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|4/11
|K/BB
|12/14
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
