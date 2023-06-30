Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (53-27) taking on the Miami Marlins (48-34) at 7:20 PM (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Bryan Hoeing (1-1) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Miami is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (334 total runs).

The Marlins have the 10th-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule