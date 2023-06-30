Bryan Hoeing will start for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Moneyline: -190
Underdog Moneyline: +155
Total: 9.5
Over Total Odds: -115
Under Total Odds: -105

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 36 of 81 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 23-18 21-16 26-18 38-24 9-10

