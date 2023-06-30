How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, who play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Miami ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Miami has scored 334 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Hoeing (1-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In four starts this season, Hoeing has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 1.9 innings per appearance.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kaleb Ort
|6/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 2-0
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brayan Bello
|6/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Mike Soroka
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
|7/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Adam Wainwright
|7/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Matthew Liberatore
