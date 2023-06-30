Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, who play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Miami ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Miami has scored 334 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Hoeing (1-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In four starts this season, Hoeing has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 1.9 innings per appearance.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore

