Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (53-27) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (48-34) will match up in the series opener on Friday, June 30 at Truist Park. The contest will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Marlins have +150 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 46 out of the 69 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 23-6 record (winning 79.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Marlins had a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Jean Segura 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125)

Marlins Futures Odds

