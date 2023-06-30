The Miami Marlins (48-34) will look for Bryan De La Cruz to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the Atlanta Braves (53-27), on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Mike Soroka against the Marlins and Bryan Hoeing (1-1).

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.

The 26-year-old has put together a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.

Hoeing is trying to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 441 total runs scored while batting .271 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .488 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 147 home runs (first in the league).

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Hoeing has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

