Aaron Ekblad 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Could the Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.
Aaron Ekblad's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Aaron Ekblad 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|14
|Time on Ice
|19:42
|295:35
|Goals
|0.0
|0
|Assists
|0.2
|3
|Points
|0.2
|3
|Hits
|1.1
|16
|Takeaways
|0.3
|4
|Giveaways
|0.7
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|10
Aaron Ekblad's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
