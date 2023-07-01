Could the Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Aaron Ekblad's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Think Aaron Ekblad will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Aaron Ekblad 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Time on Ice 19:42 295:35 Goals 0.0 0 Assists 0.2 3 Points 0.2 3 Hits 1.1 16 Takeaways 0.3 4 Giveaways 0.7 11 Penalty Minutes 0.7 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Aaron Ekblad's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.