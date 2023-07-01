Could the Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Aaron Ekblad's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Think Aaron Ekblad will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Aaron Ekblad 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 14
Time on Ice 19:42 295:35
Goals 0.0 0
Assists 0.2 3
Points 0.2 3
Hits 1.1 16
Takeaways 0.3 4
Giveaways 0.7 11
Penalty Minutes 0.7 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Aaron Ekblad's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.