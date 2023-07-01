Aleksander Barkov Jr. 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Might the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +20000.
Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|17:53
|554:34
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|0.6
|19
|Points
|1
|30
|Hits
|0.8
|25
|Takeaways
|0.8
|25
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
