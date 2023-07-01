The 2023 season kicks off for Andrew Van Ginkel when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Andrew Van Ginkel Injury Status

Van Ginkel is currently not on the injured list.

Andrew Van Ginkel 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Andrew Van Ginkel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

