Bam Adebayo's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and information on the Miami Heat player, scroll down.

Bam Adebayo MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Bam Adebayo 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 22 396 Rebounds 9.6 172 Assists 3.9 70 Steals 1.2 21 Blocks 0.9 17 FG% 51.4% 149-for-290 3P% 33.3% 1-for-3

Bam Adebayo's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

