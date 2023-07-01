The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Beau Hossler. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to wager on Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hossler has shot below par six times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hossler has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Hossler's average finish has been 45th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -5 279 0 17 0 1 $1.5M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 47th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hossler has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hossler finished 69th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Hossler has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.79 strokes on those 24 holes.

Hossler shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hossler carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Hossler's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Hossler's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Hossler ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

