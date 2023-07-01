Bradley Chubb is +5000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Bradley Chubb 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Bradley Chubb Insights

With 8.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 39 tackles in 16 games, Chubb was an important player on defense.

The Dolphins ranked 27th in pass defense last season (234.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last season (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

