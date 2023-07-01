The 2023 campaign kicks off for Bradley Chubb when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Bradley Chubb Injury Status

Chubb is currently not listed as injured.

Bradley Chubb 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 39 Tackles (5 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Bradley Chubb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 2 2 5 0 0 Week 3 49ers 1 1 2 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0 0 3 0 1 Week 5 Colts 2.5 1 7 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0 0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 0 0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0 0 1 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.5 0 3 0 0 Week 12 Texans 1 0 2 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 1 3 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0 0 2 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0 0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 0 1 0 0

