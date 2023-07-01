Bradley Chubb: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Bradley Chubb when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Bradley Chubb Injury Status
Chubb is currently not listed as injured.
Is Chubb your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Bradley Chubb NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Bradley Chubb 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|39 Tackles (5 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Rep Chubb and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bradley Chubb 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Colts
|2.5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.