Brandon Jones is set to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins collide with the Los Angeles Chargers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Brandon Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Brandon Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Dolphins Players

Brandon Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 1.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

