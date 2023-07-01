Braxton Berrios' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Braxton Berrios Injury Status

Berrios is currently not on the injury report.

Is Berrios your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Braxton Berrios 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 32 TAR, 18 REC, 145 YDS, 0 TD 9 CAR, 91 YDS (10.1 YPC), 2 TD

Rep Berrios and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braxton Berrios Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 39.68 276 108 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 51.58 260 100 2023 ADP - 846 258

Other Dolphins Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braxton Berrios 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 6 5 37 0 Week 2 @Browns 0 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 @Packers 1 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 2 1 6 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bears 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 3 1 25 0 Week 15 Lions 6 1 14 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1 1 24 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.