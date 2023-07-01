Braxton Berrios: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Braxton Berrios' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status
Berrios is currently not on the injury report.
Braxton Berrios 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|32 TAR, 18 REC, 145 YDS, 0 TD
|9 CAR, 91 YDS (10.1 YPC), 2 TD
Braxton Berrios Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|39.68
|276
|108
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.58
|260
|100
|2023 ADP
|-
|846
|258
Braxton Berrios 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|6
|5
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|3
|1
|25
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|6
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|24
|0
