On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .281 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

De La Cruz is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 52 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.8% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .326 AVG .241 .362 OBP .299 .482 SLG .380 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 44/14 0 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings