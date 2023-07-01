Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .281 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- De La Cruz is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 52 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.326
|AVG
|.241
|.362
|OBP
|.299
|.482
|SLG
|.380
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|44/14
|0
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Braves will send Morton (7-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
