Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat is +15000 to take home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Martin.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caleb Martin Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +15000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Think Caleb Martin will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Caleb Martin 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 11.6 208 Rebounds 4.9 88 Assists 2.3 42 Steals 0.8 15 Blocks 0.2 4 FG% 44.3% 81-for-183 3P% 37.1% 23-for-62

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Caleb Martin's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.