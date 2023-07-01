Carter Verhaeghe is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Florida Panthers player, continue reading.

Carter Verhaeghe's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Carter Verhaeghe 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 17:45 550:15 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.4 11 Points 0.8 26 Hits 0.6 18 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Carter Verhaeghe's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

