Cedrick Wilson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Cedrick Wilson's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Cedrick Wilson Injury Status
Wilson is currently not on the injury report.
Cedrick Wilson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|18 TAR, 12 REC, 136 YDS, 0 TD
Cedrick Wilson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|14.40
|391
|145
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|30.52
|331
|129
|2023 ADP
|-
|576
|193
Cedrick Wilson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|3
|2
|26
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|2
|1
|21
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|1
|1
|14
|0
