Cedrick Wilson's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Cedrick Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injury report.

Cedrick Wilson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 18 TAR, 12 REC, 136 YDS, 0 TD

Cedrick Wilson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 14.40 391 145 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 30.52 331 129 2023 ADP - 576 193

Cedrick Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Texans 3 2 26 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Bills 2 1 21 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 1 14 0

