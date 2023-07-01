Channing Tindall is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins collide with the Los Angeles Chargers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Channing Tindall Injury Status

Tindall is currently listed as active.

Channing Tindall 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Channing Tindall 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

