The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Christian Wilkins Injury Status

Wilkins is currently not listed as injured.

Christian Wilkins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 98 Tackles (16.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Other Dolphins Players

Christian Wilkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Browns 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 2.0 4 0 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 17 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 18 Jets 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Wild Card @Bills 1.0 0.0 4 0 0

