David Long: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with David Long and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a tilt versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
David Long Injury Status
Long is currently listed as active.
David Long 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|86 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.
David Long 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|1
|1
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|1
|2
|Week 8
|@Texans
|0.0
|2.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|0.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
