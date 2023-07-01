The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with David Long and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a tilt versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

David Long Injury Status

Long is currently listed as active.

David Long 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 86 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

David Long 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 12 1 1 Week 7 Colts 0.0 0.0 8 1 2 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 3.0 9 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

