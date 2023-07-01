DeShon Elliott is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

DeShon Elliott Injury Status

Elliott is currently listed as active.

DeShon Elliott 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 95 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

DeShon Elliott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 3.0 12 1 1 Week 7 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 15 @Jets 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

