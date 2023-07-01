At +3000, Devon Achane is outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 11th-best in the league.

Devon Achane 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Devon Achane Insights

The Dolphins, who were 11th in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.0% of the time.

Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last season (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

