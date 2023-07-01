In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Achane's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Devon Achane Injury Status

Achane is currently not on the injury report.

Is Achane your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Devon Achane NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Devon Achane 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
19 CAR, 208 YDS (10.9 YPC), 2 TD 5 TAR, 5 REC, 34 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Achane and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devon Achane Fantasy Insights

  • Achane has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 48.2 fantasy points (24.1 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 21st overall.
  • Through two games this year, Achane has put up 48.2 fantasy points, rushing for 208 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 34 yards on five catches (five targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.
  • In Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Achane toted the ball 18 times for 203 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns with four catches (on four targets) for 30 yardswith two touchdowns as a receiver, good for 47.3 fantasy points.

Other Dolphins Players

DeShon Elliott: Stats & Injury News
Zach Sieler: Stats & Injury News
Jerome Baker: Stats & Injury News
Xavien Howard: Stats & Injury News
Emmanuel Ogbah: Stats & Injury News
Jalen Ramsey: Stats & Injury News
Tyreek Hill: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jeff Wilson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Raheem Mostert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike White: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Bradley Chubb: Stats & Injury News
River Cracraft: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Long: Stats & Injury News
Andrew Van Ginkel: Stats & Injury News
Christian Wilkins: Stats & Injury News
Jaylen Waddle: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tua Tagovailoa: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandon Jones: Stats & Injury News
Jaelan Phillips: Stats & Injury News
Jevon Holland: Stats & Injury News
Kader Kohou: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devon Achane 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0
Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.