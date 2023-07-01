In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Achane's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Devon Achane Injury Status

Achane is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Devon Achane NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Devon Achane 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 19 CAR, 208 YDS (10.9 YPC), 2 TD 5 TAR, 5 REC, 34 YDS, 2 TD

Devon Achane Fantasy Insights

Achane has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 48.2 fantasy points (24.1 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 21st overall.

Through two games this year, Achane has put up 48.2 fantasy points, rushing for 208 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 34 yards on five catches (five targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

In Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Achane toted the ball 18 times for 203 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns with four catches (on four targets) for 30 yardswith two touchdowns as a receiver, good for 47.3 fantasy points.

Other Dolphins Players

Devon Achane 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2

