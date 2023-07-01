The 2023 campaign kicks off for Duke Riley when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Duke Riley Injury Status

Riley is currently not listed as injured.

Is Riley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Duke Riley 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 41 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Riley and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Dolphins Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Riley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.