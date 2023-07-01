Durham Smythe: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Durham Smythe's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Durham Smythe Injury Status
Smythe is currently not on the injured list.
Durham Smythe 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|20 TAR, 15 REC, 129 YDS, 1 TD
|2 CAR, 1 YDS (0.5 YPC), 1 TD
Durham Smythe Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|25.00
|330
|55
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|29.21
|337
|45
|2023 ADP
|-
|741
|116
Other Dolphins Players
Durham Smythe 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|2
|1
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Week 13
|@49ers
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|1
|1
|20
|0
