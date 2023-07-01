Durham Smythe's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Durham Smythe Injury Status

Smythe is currently not on the injured list.

Durham Smythe 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 20 TAR, 15 REC, 129 YDS, 1 TD 2 CAR, 1 YDS (0.5 YPC), 1 TD

Durham Smythe Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 25.00 330 55 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 29.21 337 45 2023 ADP - 741 116

Durham Smythe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 14 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Bills 3 3 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans 1 1 4 1 Week 13 @49ers 2 2 21 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 -2 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Jets 5 3 39 0 Wild Card @Bills 1 1 20 0

