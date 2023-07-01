The 2023 campaign kicks off for Eli Apple when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Eli Apple Injury Status

Apple is currently not listed as injured.

Is Apple your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Eli Apple 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Apple and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Dolphins Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eli Apple 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.