Eli Apple: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Eli Apple when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Eli Apple Injury Status
Apple is currently not listed as injured.
Eli Apple 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|49 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Other Dolphins Players
Eli Apple 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|2
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
