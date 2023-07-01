The 2023 campaign kicks off for Elijah Campbell when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Elijah Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently not on the injury report.

Elijah Campbell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Elijah Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.5 0.0 2 0 0

