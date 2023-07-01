The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Erik Ezukanma and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Erik Ezukanma Injury Status

Ezukanma is currently not listed as injured.

Erik Ezukanma 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
1 TAR, 1 REC, 3 YDS, 0 TD

Erik Ezukanma Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 0.30 563 213
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 10.47 477 167
2023 ADP - 522 177

Erik Ezukanma 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 18 Jets 1 1 3 0

