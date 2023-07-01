The Florida Atlantic Owls are +650 to take home the AAC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Florida Atlantic American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65)

+650 (Bet $10 to win $65) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Florida Atlantic 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Florida Atlantic has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. In 2023, the Owls' schedule will include games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that piled up nine or more wins and games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Monmouth September 2 1 - Ohio September 9 2 - @ Clemson September 16 3 - @ Illinois September 23 4 - Tulsa October 7 6 - @ South Florida October 14 7 - UTSA October 21 8 - @ Charlotte October 27 9 - @ UAB November 4 10 - East Carolina November 11 11 - Tulane November 18 12 - @ Rice November 25 13 -

