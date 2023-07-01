The Florida Gators' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, 5.5, is pretty low.

Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Gators' 2022 Performance

Florida averaged 424.1 yards per game on offense last season (37th in FBS), and it ranked 97th on defense with 411.0 yards allowed per game.

Florida averaged 223.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 84th, surrendering 235.8 passing yards per contest.

UF was 5-2 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.

When underdogs, the Gators picked up only two wins (2-4). As favorites, they went 4-3.

Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Anthony Richardson QB 2,549 YDS (53.8%) / 17 TD / 9 INT

654 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 50.3 RUSH YPG Montrell Johnson RB 841 YDS / 10 TD / 64.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC

12 REC / 58 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.5 REC YPG Trevor Etienne RB 719 YDS / 6 TD / 55.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC Ricky Pearsall WR 33 REC / 661 YDS / 5 TD / 50.8 YPG Amari Burney LB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT Rashad Torrence DB 66 TKL / 0.0 TFL Trey Dean III DB 62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Ventrell Miller LB 52 TKL / 4.0 TFL

Gators' Strength of Schedule

The Gators will face the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84).

Florida will face the 12th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (63).

Florida will face nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against five teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.

Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Utah August 31 - - 2 McNeese September 9 - - 3 Tennessee September 16 - - 4 Charlotte September 23 - - 5 @ Kentucky September 30 - - 6 Vanderbilt October 7 - - 7 @ South Carolina October 14 - - 9 Georgia October 28 - - 10 Arkansas November 4 - - 11 @ LSU November 11 - - 12 @ Missouri November 18 - - 13 Florida State November 25 - -

