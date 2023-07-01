Florida 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
The Florida Gators' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, 5.5, is pretty low.
Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|-120
|+100
|54.5%
Gators' 2022 Performance
- Florida averaged 424.1 yards per game on offense last season (37th in FBS), and it ranked 97th on defense with 411.0 yards allowed per game.
- Florida averaged 223.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 84th, surrendering 235.8 passing yards per contest.
- UF was 5-2 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.
- When underdogs, the Gators picked up only two wins (2-4). As favorites, they went 4-3.
Florida's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|2,549 YDS (53.8%) / 17 TD / 9 INT
654 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 50.3 RUSH YPG
|Montrell Johnson
|RB
|841 YDS / 10 TD / 64.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC
12 REC / 58 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.5 REC YPG
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|719 YDS / 6 TD / 55.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|33 REC / 661 YDS / 5 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Amari Burney
|LB
|57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Rashad Torrence
|DB
|66 TKL / 0.0 TFL
|Trey Dean III
|DB
|62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|52 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Gators' Strength of Schedule
- The Gators will face the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84).
- Florida will face the 12th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (63).
- Florida will face nine teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against five teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.
Florida 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Utah
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|McNeese
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Tennessee
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Charlotte
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Kentucky
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Vanderbilt
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ South Carolina
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Georgia
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Arkansas
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ LSU
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Missouri
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Florida State
|November 25
|-
|-
