Florida International 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, three, is very low.
Florida International Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3
|-145
|+120
|59.2%
Panthers' 2022 Performance
- It was a tough season for Florida International, which ranked 15th-worst in total offense (322.5 yards per game) and 12th-worst in total defense (451.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Florida International sported the 85th-ranked passing offense last year (218.8 passing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 260.2 passing yards allowed per game.
- Last season FIU won just two games at home and twice away from home.
- As underdogs, the Panthers went 3-8. But as favorites they won every game (1-0).
Florida International's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Grayson James
|QB
|1,962 YDS (58.4%) / 11 TD / 11 INT
223 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.6 RUSH YPG
|Lexington Joseph
|RB
|536 YDS / 5 TD / 44.7 YPG / 4.9 YPC
29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
|Tyrese Chambers
|WR
|51 REC / 544 YDS / 4 TD / 45.3 YPG
|Kris Mitchell
|WR
|24 REC / 352 YDS / 4 TD / 29.3 YPG
|Demetrius Hill
|DB
|65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Gaethan Bernadel
|LB
|60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Donovan Manuel
|LB
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Shaun Peterson Jr.
|RB
|21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Panthers' Strength of Schedule
- The Panthers will face the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (56).
- According to its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season, Florida Internationalwill be facing the 105th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- In 2023, Florida International's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Florida International 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Louisiana Tech
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|Maine
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|North Texas
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ UConn
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Liberty
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|@ New Mexico State
|October 4
|-
|-
|7
|UTEP
|October 11
|-
|-
|8
|@ Sam Houston
|October 18
|-
|-
|9
|Jacksonville State
|October 25
|-
|-
|11
|@ Middle Tennessee
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Arkansas
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Western Kentucky
|November 25
|-
|-
