The Florida International Panthers' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, three, is very low.

Florida International Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3 -145 +120 59.2%

Panthers' 2022 Performance

It was a tough season for Florida International, which ranked 15th-worst in total offense (322.5 yards per game) and 12th-worst in total defense (451.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Florida International sported the 85th-ranked passing offense last year (218.8 passing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 260.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Last season FIU won just two games at home and twice away from home.

As underdogs, the Panthers went 3-8. But as favorites they won every game (1-0).

Florida International's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Grayson James QB 1,962 YDS (58.4%) / 11 TD / 11 INT

223 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.6 RUSH YPG Lexington Joseph RB 536 YDS / 5 TD / 44.7 YPG / 4.9 YPC

29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG Tyrese Chambers WR 51 REC / 544 YDS / 4 TD / 45.3 YPG Kris Mitchell WR 24 REC / 352 YDS / 4 TD / 29.3 YPG Demetrius Hill DB 65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Gaethan Bernadel LB 60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Donovan Manuel LB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Shaun Peterson Jr. RB 21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Panthers' Strength of Schedule

The Panthers will face the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (56).

According to its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season, Florida Internationalwill be facing the 105th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

In 2023, Florida International's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Louisiana Tech August 26 - - 1 Maine September 2 - - 2 North Texas September 9 - - 3 @ UConn September 16 - - 4 Liberty September 23 - - 6 @ New Mexico State October 4 - - 7 UTEP October 11 - - 8 @ Sam Houston October 18 - - 9 Jacksonville State October 25 - - 11 @ Middle Tennessee November 11 - - 12 @ Arkansas November 18 - - 13 Western Kentucky November 25 - -

