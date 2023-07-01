On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .249.

Cooper has had a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .274 AVG .224 .305 OBP .272 .416 SLG .440 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/4 K/BB 42/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings