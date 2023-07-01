Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Garrett Cooper (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .249.
- Cooper has had a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.274
|AVG
|.224
|.305
|OBP
|.272
|.416
|SLG
|.440
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/4
|K/BB
|42/8
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.