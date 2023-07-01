At +3000, Jaelan Phillips is outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 12th-best in the NFL.

Jaelan Phillips 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Jaelan Phillips Insights

As a playmaker on defense, Phillips delivered 61 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and seven sacks in 17 games last year.

On offense, the Dolphins were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 265.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 27th on defense (234.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Miami sported the 25th-ranked offense last season in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

