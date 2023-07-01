Jaelan Phillips: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jaelan Phillips and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a bout versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jaelan Phillips Injury Status
Phillips is currently listed as active.
Is Phillips your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Jaelan Phillips NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaelan Phillips 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|61 Tackles (8 for loss), 7 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Rep Phillips and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jaelan Phillips 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Patriots
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|1.5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Texans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|0.5
|2
|9
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.