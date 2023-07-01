Jaime Jaquez's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are +8000. For more stats and information on the Miami Heat player, scroll down.

Jaime Jaquez Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (12th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

ROY Odds: +2000 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2000)

Jaime Jaquez 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Points 13.7 437 Rebounds 3.9 124 Assists 2.6 83 Steals 1 32 Blocks 0.3 9 FG% 50.6% 168-for-332 3P% 36.5% 35-for-96

Jaime Jaquez's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day: January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

