Jalen Ramsey is +10000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 28th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Jalen Ramsey 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Jalen Ramsey Insights

Last year with the Rams, Ramsey posted 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games.

Offensively, the Dolphins were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 265.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 27th on defense (234.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Defensively, Miami was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 103 rushing yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (99.2 rushing yards per game).

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

