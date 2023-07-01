The 2023 season kicks off for Jalen Ramsey when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Ramsey Injury Status

Ramsey is currently listed as active.

Check Out Jalen Ramsey NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jalen Ramsey 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 88 Tackles (4 for loss), 2 Sacks, 4 INT, 18 Pass Def.

Jalen Ramsey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0 0 6 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0 0 2 1 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 0 2 8 0 2 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 2 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 2 3 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0 0 6 0 2 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0 0 9 0 2 Week 10 Cardinals 0 0 6 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0 0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0 0 6 0 1 Week 13 Seahawks 0 0 6 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0 0 6 0 1 Week 15 @Packers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0 0 5 1 3 Week 17 @Chargers 0 0 3 0 1 Week 18 @Seahawks 0 0 5 2 3

