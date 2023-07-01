Jalen Ramsey: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Jalen Ramsey when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jalen Ramsey Injury Status
Ramsey is currently listed as active.
Jalen Ramsey 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|88 Tackles (4 for loss), 2 Sacks, 4 INT, 18 Pass Def.
Jalen Ramsey 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Bills
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@49ers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|9
|0
|2
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
