Jason Pierre-Paul and the Miami Dolphins will match up against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign. All of Pierre-Paul's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Jason Pierre-Paul Injury Status

Pierre-Paul is currently not on the injured list.

Jason Pierre-Paul 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jason Pierre-Paul 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 12 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

