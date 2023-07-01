With +6600 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Jaylen Waddle is a long shot for the award (34th-best odds in NFL).

Jaylen Waddle 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +6600 34th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Jaylen Waddle Insights

On 117 targets last season, Waddle picked up 1,356 yards on 75 catches plus eight touchdowns, averaging 79.8 yards.

The Dolphins ran 60.0% passing plays and 40.0% running plays last season. They were 11th in the league in scoring.

On offense, Miami was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 265.4 passing yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (234.8 passing yards allowed per game).

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

