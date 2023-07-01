Jaylen Waddle's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status

Waddle is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Jaylen Waddle NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Jaylen Waddle 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 117 TAR, 75 REC, 1,356 YDS, 8 TD

Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 184.20 38 7 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 152.88 68 11 2023 ADP - 24 11

Jaylen Waddle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 5 4 69 1 Week 2 @Ravens 19 11 171 2 Week 3 Bills 6 4 102 0 Week 4 @Bengals 5 2 39 0 Week 5 @Jets 4 3 23 0 Week 6 Vikings 10 6 129 0 Week 7 Steelers 5 4 88 0 Week 8 @Lions 9 8 106 2 Week 9 @Bears 7 5 85 1 Week 10 Browns 5 4 66 0 Week 12 Texans 10 5 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 5 1 9 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 2 31 0 Week 15 @Bills 7 3 114 1 Week 16 Packers 6 5 143 1 Week 17 @Patriots 5 3 52 0 Week 18 Jets 5 5 44 0 Wild Card @Bills 7 3 44 0

