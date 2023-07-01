Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Chisholm will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers in his last games.
- In 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has driven home a run in 16 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (37.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.265
|AVG
|.228
|.342
|OBP
|.273
|.471
|SLG
|.435
|6
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|26/7
|K/BB
|28/5
|6
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
