On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Chisholm will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers in his last games.

In 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%) Chisholm has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has driven home a run in 16 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (37.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .265 AVG .228 .342 OBP .273 .471 SLG .435 6 XBH 8 4 HR 5 9 RBI 12 26/7 K/BB 28/5 6 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings