The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .197.

Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 50.0% of his 62 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Segura has driven in a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%).

He has scored a run in 18 of 62 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .216 AVG .181 .298 OBP .228 .245 SLG .259 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/12 K/BB 21/5 4 SB 1

