Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .197.
- Segura enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In 50.0% of his 62 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has driven in a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%).
- He has scored a run in 18 of 62 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.216
|AVG
|.181
|.298
|OBP
|.228
|.245
|SLG
|.259
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/12
|K/BB
|21/5
|4
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
